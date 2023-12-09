Last Day of Pakistan’s Tour Match Against PM XI Washed Out After Storm

The four-day warm-up match between Pakistan and the Australian Prime Minister’s XI concluded in a draw as the day came to an abrupt end due to a sudden and unexpected freak storm in Canberra.

Cricket Australia reported that the region experienced a severe storm on Friday, during which strong winds forcefully dislodged the covers protecting the Manuka Oval pitch, leaving it vulnerable to heavy rainfall.

The game was called off today due to safety concerns following a thorough inspection of the pitch by the umpires and team captains.

On the third day of the practice match on Friday, Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to make significant breakthroughs, managing to take only two wickets. The home team, which had resumed their first innings at 149-2 in response to Pakistan’s declared total of 391-9 in Canberra, continued their steady progress. By the end of the day’s play, they had reached 367-4 in 141 overs.

Matt Renshaw showcased his class with the bat, remaining unbeaten on a stellar 136 runs from 337 balls, embellished with eight fours and a six.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood played phenomenal innings, scoring an unbeaten double-century with 201 runs, comprising 14 fours and a six. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award for his remarkable knock.

The Green Shirts’ next assignment is a challenging one as they will face Australia in a three-match Test series starting on 14 December in Perth. All eyes are on Shan Masood, the newly appointed captain, to see how he showcases his captaincy skills and leads his team in this challenging series.