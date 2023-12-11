At-Tahur Limited Accuses FIA of Political Victimization

At-Tahur Limited (PSX: PREMA) has accused the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of politically victimizing the company and has approached the Lahore High Court for redressal, the dairy firm informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“Rasikh Elahi, Chief Executive of the Company is brother of Mr. Moonis Elahi (Ex-MNA) and son of Mr. Parvez Elahi (ex-CM, Punjab). You must be well aware of ongoing inquiries by FIA and NAB against the aforesaid,” the filing said.

PREMA argued that the first information reports (FIRs) of FIA AML Circle Lahore that are the subject matter of letters of FIA to banks of the Company do not implicate the Company.

“The Company is of the view that it is being politically victimized by FIA. Therefore, the Company has approached the honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore for address of its grievances since the action of FIA is without jurisdiction,” it said.

ALSO READ Mari Petroleum Becomes 7th Billion Dollar Company At PSX

The matter is subjudice before the honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore, which has also passed necessary directions to FIA for the release of operational expenses of the Company, the filing added.

The principal activity of PREMA is to run a dairy farm for the production and processing of milk and dairy products.