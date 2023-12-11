Gambhir Becomes a Meme Again After Rating Rashford Above Messi and Ronaldo

Ex-Indian cricketer and current politician of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gautam Gambhir left the footballing world in fits when he called Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, a better player compared to 8-time Ballon d’Or, and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, and 5-time Ballon d’Or, and 5-time UEFA Champions League winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gambhir expressed his opinion while giving an interview to a digital media channel. He was answering ‘This or That’ question regarding Messi or Ronaldo, and he decided to name Rashford.

Gambhir is known for his unusual takes and controversies. During his career, he has had a verbal spat on-field with Pakistani superstar all-rounder Shahid Afridi, had an encounter while representing India during the Indo-Pak television coverage, was known for disliking World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, and argued with fellow Delhiite Virat Kohli.

Most recently, Gambhir had an on-field encounter with ex-Indian teammate Sreesanth. According to Sreesanth, Gambhir called him a ‘fixer’ during the match which left Sreesanth angered. The two then continued their fight on social media.

Gambhir’s football knowledge indicates his bias towards the Red Devils. Manchester United’s season hasn’t gotten a fast start, which might’ve further anguished the left-hand batter from New Delhi.