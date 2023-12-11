Australia Includes Alcohol-Free Zone, Halal Food for Pakistani Fans in Perth Test

In anticipation of the eagerly awaited inaugural test match between Pakistan and the host team Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled the ‘Pakistan Bay’ at Perth Stadium, a dedicated space designed to cater to enthusiastic Pakistani fans.

According to the details, the ‘Pakistan Bay’ has been established in one of the stands at Perth Stadium. This bay features an alcohol-free zone and offers traditional Pakistani food and tea for Pakistani fans.

Pakistani cricket enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice at “Pakistan Bay” in Perth Stadium, where Section 109, Row 2 has been designated for team supporters. Tickets are priced at $30 each, offering a special space for Pakistan fans to enjoy and cheer for their team during matches.

Ahead of the challenging test series against Australia, the Pakistan team engaged in a four-day warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Unfortunately, the match concluded in a draw due to persistent heavy rain.

The standout performer in the warm-up match was Pakistan’s newly appointed captain, Shan Masood. He showcased his prowess by smashing an incredible double-century, scoring an unbeaten 201, and was rightfully awarded Player of the Match.

With the highly anticipated test series against Australia set to kick off on December 14th in Perth, Shan Masood and his team have undergone valuable preparation against the Prime Minister’s XI. Pakistani fans are hopeful about Masood’s leadership and hope the team will deliver their best performance on Australian soil to achieve favorable results.