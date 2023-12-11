Multan Sultans Win Hearts by Offering Services of Renowned Physiotherapist to Injured Pakistan Players

Dr Javed Mughal, physiotherapist who made Shaheen Shah Afridi ready for the 2023 ICC World Cup post-injury and is the chief physiotherapist of PSL franchise Multan Sultans, will conclude his fitness assessment camp today at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The PSL franchise’s management invited the professional to assess the players who were a part of Sultans squad last season or are in contention for selection in the upcoming season 9 of Pakistan Super League.

Sultans’ management extended the professional’s services to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Pakistan Shaheens, U-19 and domestic cricketers were also looked at by Dr. Javed Mughal.

Dr. Javed Mughal is a world renowned sport physiotherapist. He has treated many of our national stats in the UK over the years. He was the one who got Shaheen fit for the World Cup. We are very happy to have him onboard as our Head Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation. We flew him… pic.twitter.com/implFdlLY6 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) December 10, 2023

Sultans chief executive Ali Tareen said: ” We consider ourselves as important stakeholders of Pakistan cricket and take it as our responsibility to act in a manner that benefits the whole eco-system of the game in our country. Sticking to this philosophy, we offered all-expenses paid services of Dr Javed Mughal, a widely respected and renowned physiotherapist, to the Pakistan Cricket Board when we invited him to Lahore.”

Players such as fast bowlers Arshad Iqbal and Zeeshan Zamir benefitted from the professional’s presence, while left-arm spinner Sufyan Muqeem also felt assisted.

PSL season 9 draft will take place on 13th December 2023. The squads will be finalized on that day.