Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Multan Sultans Win Hearts by Offering Services of Renowned Physiotherapist to Injured Pakistan Players

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 11, 2023 | 11:09 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Dr Javed Mughal, physiotherapist who made Shaheen Shah Afridi ready for the 2023 ICC World Cup post-injury and is the chief physiotherapist of PSL franchise Multan Sultans, will conclude his fitness assessment camp today at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

ALSO READ

The PSL franchise’s management invited the professional to assess the players who were a part of Sultans squad last season or are in contention for selection in the upcoming season 9 of Pakistan Super League.

Sultans’ management extended the professional’s services to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Pakistan Shaheens, U-19 and domestic cricketers were also looked at by Dr. Javed Mughal.

Sultans chief executive Ali Tareen said: ” We consider ourselves as important stakeholders of Pakistan cricket and take it as our responsibility to act in a manner that benefits the whole eco-system of the game in our country. Sticking to this philosophy, we offered all-expenses paid services of Dr Javed Mughal, a widely respected and renowned physiotherapist, to the Pakistan Cricket Board when we invited him to Lahore.”

ALSO READ

Players such as fast bowlers Arshad Iqbal and Zeeshan Zamir benefitted from the professional’s presence, while left-arm spinner Sufyan Muqeem also felt assisted.

PSL season 9 draft will take place on 13th December 2023. The squads will be finalized on that day.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>