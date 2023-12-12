Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Azhar Ali Pays Tribute to Asad Shafiq on His Retirement From Cricket

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 12:40 pm

Ex-Pakistan cricket team captain, Azhar Ali paid tribute to his colleague, Asad Shafiq, following his announcement of retirement from all cricket.

Azhar reminded the audience about the brilliance of Shafiq while batting at No.6. He called Shafiq “one of the finest middle-order batsman Pakistan has ever produced in Test cricket”, while also taking a jibe at the selectors for dropping him after just one below-par series performance.

Azhar called Shafiq his ‘brother’, while also terming him as a ‘Great Ambassador’ for Pakistan. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq shared a brotherly bond due to them being the core of Pakistan’s Test batting unit alongside Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

Although Shafiq played 60 ODI and 10 T20I matches, he never found footing in the national white-ball squads. It is in red-ball format, Test matches, where he cemented his place batting at six-down and stabilizing the lower-order of Pakistan’s batting.

Shafiq ended his Test career with 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries. He was considered a reliable slip fielder as he held onto 77 catches during his career.

His most memorable inning would remain the 137 against Australia at ‘The Gabba’ in the 2016/17 series when he (almost) helped Pakistan chase down a target of 490 on the 5th day of the Test match. The team was bowled out for 450, thus losing by an agonizingly narrow margin of just 40 runs.

According to reports, Shafiq’s next role would be a ‘selector’ of the national side. He will assist the chief selector, Wahab Riaz, for the upcoming national team tours.

Asad Shafiq Test Record

Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches
77 128 4660 137 38.19 12 27 512 29 77

 

>