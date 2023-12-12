Here’s the First Look at Perth Pitch for 1st Pakistan Vs. Australia Test

With the highly anticipated first Test between Australia and Pakistan just around the corner, set to take place in Perth, Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled an exclusive first look at the Perth pitch ahead of the upcoming match.

According to the details, CA has revealed a photo of the Perth pitch, showcasing its shiny green appearance, creating a bowling paradise that favors pace bowlers.

Perth’s stadium curator, Isaac McDonald, has modified the pitch in preparation for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

During a conversation with a local sports channel, McDonald revealed that he has implemented a slightly modified strategy in the pitch preparation for the first Test. The primary adjustment entails the removal of additional grass from the top surface, aiming to render it slightly firmer.

McDonald said, “My theory is to have it a little bit harder on top and a little bit less grass and see what impact that has on the game.”

Additionally, McDonald underscored the significance of ensuring a playing surface that offers ideal conditions for both pace and bounce.

He added, “Grass is pace and bounce. That’s what people are looking for, and that’s essentially what I’m looking for in a really good long-format wicket.”

In contrast to last year’s match, where Australia emerged victorious over the West Indies in four and a half days, McDonald has intentionally incorporated additional fissures into the pitch this time. Despite the pitch not breaking up as rapidly as McDonald had originally anticipated in the preceding match, he is now striving for an accelerated deterioration to introduce an additional challenge to the upcoming Test.

The Green Shirts are set to face Australia in the first Test in Perth on December 14, presenting a formidable challenge for Shan Masood and his team as the pitch appears to be particularly challenging for Pakistani batters.