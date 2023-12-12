Complete List of Superstar Players Available in Platinum Category for PSL 9

The eagerly awaited cricket extravaganza, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, is on the horizon, and the unveiling of the Platinum category foreign star players has heightened the anticipation for this premier cricket festival.

Several star players from around the cricket world, classified in the platinum category, are set to showcase their exceptional skills in the upcoming PSL 9, as their names have already been included in the highly anticipated PSL draft.

Here is the list of Platinum category players:

Platinum Category

Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Andre Fletcher Angelo Mathews Ashton Agar Ben Duckett Bhanuka Rajapaksa Brandon King Carlos Brathwaite Chris Jordan Colin De Grandhomme Daniel Sams Dasun Shanaka David Willey Dawid Malan Dwaine Pretorius Evin Lewis Fakhar Zaman Fazalhaq Farooqi Hazratullah Zazai Imran Tahir James Neesham Jamie Overton Josh Little Keemo Paul Kieron Pollard Kusal Mendis Kyle Mayers Luke Wood Maheesh Theekshana Mujeeb ur Rehman Naveen ul Haq Noor Ahmed Obed Mccoy Tymal Mills Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rassie Van Der Dussen Reece Topley Romario Shepherd Sam Billings Saqib Mehmood Sherfane Rutherford Tom Banton Tom Curran

Several players, including Dawid Malan, Akeal Hosein, Ben Duckett, Tymal Mills, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Fletcher, and Dwaine Pretorious, have already showcased their talents in recent PSL seasons.

Among them, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan stand out as consistent contributors who have frequently featured in past PSL campaigns.

New talents, including Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Angelo Mathews, Colin de Grandhomme, and Alzarri Joseph, are poised to make their debut in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should they be selected by the franchises.

Moreover, these players are eager to showcase their exceptional skills for the first time in the PSL, adding a fresh and dynamic dimension to the league.

The anticipation for the upcoming PSL Season 9 is reaching a fever pitch as the draft, set to kick off tomorrow in Lahore, has fans eagerly awaiting the strategic moves of all franchises. All eyes are fixed on how each team will strategically select their players, especially the pivotal platinum picks, with fans speculating on which teams will emerge as the strongest contenders after securing top-notch talent.