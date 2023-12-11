Official Pool for Diamond Category of PSL Draft Unveiled

The official pool for the Diamond category of the upcoming PSL 9 draft has been unveiled, showcasing a blend of international and local talent.

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 draft only a couple of days away, the official pool for the coveted Diamond category has been revealed, setting the stage for a competitive selection process on 13th December 2023. This category, second only to the Platinum tier, boasts an impressive lineup of both local and international cricketing talents.

A diverse array of players gracing the Diamond category includes renowned names like Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Asif Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Martin Guptill, showcasing the global appeal of the PSL.

A total of 63 players have thrown their hats into the Diamond ring, vying for positions in the franchises. Among these notable contenders are the likes of Liam Dawson, Mohammad Nawaz, Gus Atkinson, Shai Hope, Dushmantha Chameera, and George Linde, promising an intense competition during the draft.

💎💎 Diamond Player Pool 💎💎 For HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 is officially out… 😀💙😀💙#HBLPSL9 #HBLPSLDraft pic.twitter.com/Q5cdNjbaqi — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 11, 2023

Cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to the draft as teams strategize to secure the best combination for PSL 9.