Focused Azam Khan Not Worrying Too Much About the Future

After playing a key role in securing the National T20 Cup 2023 title for his team, the wicketkeeper-batsman of Karachi Whites, Azam Khan opened up about his fitness and shared insights into his upcoming future.

In his post-match media interaction, Azam Khan expressed satisfaction with his performance in the National T20 Cup, stating that it had gone well. He emphasized that he is currently more focused on the present and not dwelling too much on the future.

Azam Khan said, “The National T20 Cup has gone well, and I don’t think too much about the future. My main focus is on the present, and my recent performance is the best.”

He added, “Fitness cannot be achieved in two months, it takes six to eight months for fitness.”

Azam also expressed his joy about the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, saying that the trade of Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim is excellent news for Islamabad United.

He also indicated his aspiration to fill Hasan Ali’s role within the “Roti Gang”. Additionally, he emphasized that in the PSL, emerging stars gain more from the presence of national players than from foreign players.

During a question regarding the presence of the Palestine logo on his bat during the tournament, Azam Khan refrained from providing details and explained that he couldn’t discuss the matter due to the protocols set forth by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).