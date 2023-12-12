Here’s How and When Qingqi Rickshaws Will Become Legal in Punjab Again

In a significant move to regulate and improve public transportation, the Punjab provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has approved notable amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules of 1969. This decision, taken during the cabinet’s 34th meeting, marks a pivotal step in legally recognizing motorcycle rickshaws, commonly known as Qingqi rickshaws, as a legitimate mode of transport. The government had recently banned such rickshaws from operating in the province.

Under the revised rules, Qingqi rickshaws will be classified as three-wheelers. This reclassification paves the way for a more structured and formalized approach to their operation. The regional transport authority has been designated as the special registration authority responsible for the temporary registration of existing Qingqi rickshaws.

Following their temporary registration, these rickshaws will be subject to a four-month period during which they must undergo specific modifications in size and design. Once these modifications are completed, and a fitness certificate is issued, the rickshaws will be eligible to receive a registration number from the excise department. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of streamlining this registration process and has requested that the forms be made available in Urdu to facilitate wider accessibility.

In addition to the changes concerning Qingqi rickshaws, the cabinet meeting also addressed several other key issues. These included the permanent fortification of infrastructure for 18 major roads with toll revenue allocated for their maintenance, the establishment of a nursing college in Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, and the conversion of the 180-bed Rehmatul Lil Alameen block into the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister launched an online learning driving license app, highlighting its convenience and the ease it brings to applicants. He also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction project of Lady Willingdon Hospital, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving healthcare facilities.