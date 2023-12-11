Hafeez Not Happy With Dead Pitch for Practice Match Against Australia

Director of the Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez, felt disappointed by Australia’s tactics in the recently concluded warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Hafeez said that the pitch for the four-day practice match was really slow and not what would be present in Perth on 14 December 2023 when the first Test match starts.

ALSO READ Abbottabad Stars Shine Bright Among Best Performers of National T20 Cup

Hafeez said, “To be honest we tick most of the boxes as a team but obviously really surprised and disappointed with the pitch we received for practice match in Canberra. It was the slowest pitch on which we can ever play as a visiting team in Australia. But as a team we are very happy with the preparations we had, most of the boxes are ticked and we are absolutely ready for the exciting challenge coming ahead for us.”

There is no point in repeating it over and over again. The disappointment was really high as we were not expecting such arrangements but it may be their (Australia) tactics but we are ready for that.

Hafeez added that the Green Shirts are ready for the challenge Australia will pose. “We are here to beat Australia and not just compete,” he asserted.

The former batting all-rounder gave full marks to the newly-appointed captain, Shan Masood, as he hit a double-century in the practice match.

Shan Masood is a good cricketer and a leader. He has a good relationship with his teammates. We are not concerned about the fact that we are heading into the series with a new captain and management.

Hafeez didn’t deny the possibility of playing wicket-keepers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, as he said, “Nothing is finalized yet.”

ALSO READ Trophy for Pakistan Women’s ODI Series Against New Zealand Unveiled

The first Test match begins on 14 December 2023 at Perth Stadium.