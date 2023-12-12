Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Misconduct by Fans Result in Fine for Bayern Munich and a Possible Ban

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 12:19 pm

UEFA, Europe’s premier football governing body, has fined Germany’s football club, Bayern Munich, and warned to ban their supporters from upcoming away fixtures due to their behavior in European competitions.

Munich stated on Monday saying that they have been penalized for the “use of prohibited fireworks and pyrotechnics and the throwing of objects from the FC Bayern fan block at Champions League matches”.

UEFA believes that the misconduct occurred in multiple matches, but the fine was handed down “in particular” due to the “away match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen” where Munich won 2-1 in October 2023.

The fine’s amount constitutes $43,000, while a ban on purchasing tickets in the away block of the next European match has also been given, but suspended for two years, which means it will come into play if Munich fans continue their misconduct in the upcoming matches.

Bayern Munich issued an “urgent appeal” to its supporters, “to refrain from using pyrotechnics in the stadium in future and to desist from any further misconduct”.

All traveling (away) Bayern fans would be affected by the consequences.

The German giants have already qualified for the knockout stages. They will travel to Old Trafford, Manchester United’s stadium, on Tuesday to play their last group-stage match in the Champions League.

United would want to defeat Munich and hope for other results to go in their favor to stay in the competition and qualify for the Round of 16.

Faiz Ahmed

>