Who is the World’s Highest Paid Athlete? Hint: Not Messi or Ronaldo

Professional golfer and Masters champion Jon Rahm has decided to join Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf competition. He is set to leave the conventional PGA Tour and switch over to the (relatively) new competition.

Rahm will become the world’s highest paid athlete after joining LIV Golf, in a deal understood to be worth up to £450m. Rahm, hailing from Spain, will reportedly earn £192m more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined.

Ronaldo is currently contracted by another Saudi Arabia-backed football team, Al-Nassr, where he has been playing since the start of 2023.

Jon Rahm, after signing the LIV Golf deal, said, “I play golf for the love of the game and for the love of golf. I’m an ambitious person but I’m not a greedy one. But as a husband, as a father and as a family man I have a duty to them to give them the most amount of opportunities and the most amount of resources possible.” Rahm has taken the decision to improve his financial status through the Saudi means.

Rahm has been linked with a move to LIV Golf for the past eighteen months. Reportedly, he has previously turned down a contract of £320m to join them, in 2022.