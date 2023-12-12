Mushfiqur Rahim Fires Back at Spot-Fixing Accusations With Legal Notice

Renowned Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter, Mushfiqur Rahim has taken legal action by serving a notice to a television channel for accusing him of match-fixing.

According to reports, the notice comes in response to allegations of spot-fixing, specifically involving the handling of the ball during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

After being dismissed, it was reported by Bangladesh TV channel, Ekattor TV, that the cricketer’s termination might be associated with spot-fixing.

In response to this claim, the right-handed batter served a defamation notice to the Head of News, Sports Editor, and reporter Saiful Rupak at the channel. The notice emphasized that the news report had a profound negative impact on the cricketer’s mental well-being, leaving him emotionally distressed.

Mushfiqur Rahim expressed profound disbelief that a well-respected channel such as Ekattor TV could engage in such a deplorable instance of yellow journalism, neglecting the broader implications of its actions.

The statement emphasized that the report and its dissemination in the manner above, reaching millions across Bangladesh and the globe, have significantly diminished the cricketer’s standing in the eyes of discerning individuals. Consequently, it alleges that such actions amount to criminal defamation, warranting punishment under both the Bangladeshi Penal Code and various sections of the Cyber Security Act of 2023.

Additionally, it has been asserted that Mushfiqur Rahim has the right to pursue legal action against the channel to seek exemplary damages as compensation by initiating a civil lawsuit.

Furthermore, the organization has been urged to promptly take the necessary measures to take down the objectionable report from YouTube and any other social media platforms where it might have been disseminated. The channel is required to issue an unequivocal apology for broadcasting the alleged “false and unverified” report.

The attorneys further emphasized the necessity for the channel to provide written assurance to their client, ensuring that the reporter, Saiful Rupak, receives a clear cautionary message to exercise greater care in the future.

Subsequently, the channel took corrective action by retracting the report and issuing a formal apology to the cricketer.

It should be noted that in the first Test against New Zealand, Mushfiqur Rahim faced dismissal for obstructing the field when he employed his hand to guide the ball away while positioned around the stumps.

It is essential to note that according to cricket laws, a batsman can be declared out for handling the ball if they intentionally touch the ball while in play with the hand not holding the bat unless they do so with the consent of the opposing team. However, it’s crucial to clarify that the bowler does not receive credit for the dismissal in this scenario.