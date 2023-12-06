Mushfiqur Rahim Falls Victim to Bizarre Dismissal in 2nd New Zealand Test [Video]

Former Bangladesh captain and wicketkeeper batter, Mushfiqur Rahim fell prey to an unusual dismissal during the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand today.

According to the details, Mushfiqur Rahim, accustomed to utilizing his hands while stationed around the stumps, found himself dismissed for handling the ball while facing Kyle Jamieson.

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh player to be dismissed for handling the ball.pic.twitter.com/cMdWVcNpNt — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 6, 2023

During the game, Rahim achieved the unwanted feat of becoming the first player from Bangladesh to be dismissed in this particular fashion.

He now shares the exclusive company of renowned cricketers such as Mohinder Amarnath, Mohsin Khan, and Michael Vaughan, who have also experienced the same fate.

In international cricket, instances of cricketers being dismissed for handling the ball are relatively rare. Mushfiqur Rahim recently joined the ranks of the limited few, becoming the 11th player to face dismissal for using his hands while the ball was still in play.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim had scored 35 runs from 83 balls before he was forced to return to the pavilion for a rare reason.