PTCL Group and Peshawar Zalmi Team Up for PSL 9 to Fortify Pakistan’s Sports Landscape

Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has signed a strategic partnership with prominent Pakistani cricket franchise, Peshawar Zalmi for the 9th installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to strengthen the country’s sports landscape.

The partnership was officially launched at a dazzling ceremony in Lahore, with senior management from both sides, cricketers, and notable media and showbiz personalities.

The partnership signifies a resounding start of a long-term alliance between two dynamic entities, each embodying excellence in their respective fields. Their missions intersect at their shared commitment to helping engender a robust sports culture in the country to channel the talent and constructive energies of young boys and girls.

The two organizations have significantly supplemented Pakistan’s sports landscape with new talent by providing opportunities and platforms to promising players.

PTCL Group leverages sports as a potent enabler of socioeconomic and digital inclusion. The Group has a robust nationwide CSR program that continues to uplift the most underprivileged segments.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is a formidable contender of the annual HBL Pakistan Super League and boasts a worldwide die-hard fan following and immense brand value.

Lovingly referred to as the ‘Yellow Storm’, the franchise continues to create a huge social impact through its CSR portfolio, including facilitating participation of communities as remote as the former FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

The brands will collaborate to usher in an exciting and memorable cricketing experience to the fans, besides using cricket as a force of good in society. Some of the worthy initiatives under this partnership include a player development and talent hunt tournaments, the construction of pitches and facilities at school level in remote districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and providing opportunities for women cricketers to develop and refine their cricketing skills.

Speaking about the partnership, Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said: “We are pleased to partner with Peshawar Zalmi, a beloved cricketing brand in Pakistan as well as worldwide. The partnership will help us jointly pursue our shared mission of youth empowerment through sports. Pakistan has immense talent in sports that if explored can firmly position Pakistan as a prominent force in all international sporting arenas.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Javed Afridi, Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi said: “We are excited to join forces with PTCL Group for PSL 9. The partnership will help us explore collaborative opportunities for fostering a healthy sports culture in the country, with a stronger focus on the inclusion of peripheral communities. PTCL Group and Peshawar Zalmi share a rich legacy of providing active platforms across remote regions, and we will make efforts to enhance our impact.”

Pertinent to mention, Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi and the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a valued brand ambassador for Ufone 4G also, which underscores the aligned vision and shared direction of both brands.

Beyond the excitement of PSL, this partnership aims to provide the people with a range of recreational and healthy activities, including fan parks and beach cricket events.

Moreover, a range of customized and innovative products and services, coupled with exciting giveaways and captivating digital content are also forthcoming to deliver a comprehensive sports experience.