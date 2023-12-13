Cabinet Approves Pakistan’s First-Ever National Space Policy

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved three transformative measures for Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector, including the country’s first-ever National Space Policy.

The National Space Policy is set to revolutionize Pakistan’s national space program, opening doors for private-sector companies to provide affordable internet services in the country. This move not only fosters technological advancement but also encourages increased investments in our burgeoning space industry.

ALSO READ

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

In another stride towards a safer and more secure digital landscape, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), dedicated to combating cybercrimes. Equipped with the necessary expertise, funding, and resources, NCCIA will play a pivotal role in preventing, investigating, and prosecuting cybercrimes across Pakistan. This initiative marks a significant step towards safeguarding our nation’s digital infrastructure.

Telecom Tribunals

Furthermore, to streamline legal processes and enhance efficiency, the cabinet also approved the establishment of specialized Telecom Tribunals. This move is poised to expedite the resolution of court cases and disputes within the telecom sector, facilitating the swift deployment of 5G spectrum and ensuring uninterrupted progress in the industry.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif has hailed these decisions for the IT and telecom sector.

The prime minister also recognized the collaborative efforts in developing the country’s space policy, spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, SUPARCO, the Ministry of Defence, and affiliated institutions.

