PTA to Develop Telecom Sector Risk Register to Combat Cyber Security Challenges

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to develop a National Telecommunication Sector Risk Register to combat cybersecurity challenges faced by the industry.

According to the Cyber Security Strategy for Telecom Sector 2023-28 document, PTA will get a comprehensive oversight into the cyber security challenges faced by the telecom industry through this register.

ALSO READ PTA Issues Cyber Security Strategy for Telecom Sector

According to the document, going beyond merely identifying risks, this register will also provide insightful strategies through the Cyber Security Strategy for prioritizing and effectively mitigating these challenges.

PTA is set to establish an automated system to classify risks based on their real business impact, ensuring a more accurate and dynamic assessment.

According to the document, encouraging third-party audit firms to adopt a risk-based auditing approach demonstrates a proactive stance toward cybersecurity. By doing so, PTA is fostering a collaborative effort to ensure that auditing processes align with the dynamic nature of cyber threats, further fortifying the resilience of the telecom sector.

Instead of relying on a conventional scoring mechanism, PTA will establish an automated system to classify risks based on their actual business impact.

ALSO READ PTA Issues Cyber Security Advisory Against Ransomware Gang ‘Rhysida’

Notably, PTA launched the CERT portal in 2021 for the telecom industry in an effort to improve the security posture of the Pakistan Telecom Sector and to protect and safeguard National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure.

The authority in February 2023, launched its National Telecom Security Operations Centre (NTSOC), a centralized platform for the management of cyber-security incidents in the telecom sector.