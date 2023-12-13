Ministry Reverses Hajj Ban For These Pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has provided major relief to individuals who have performed Hajj during the last five years.

In an announcement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ministry Muhammad Umar Butt stated that the ban that had prevented pilgrims from performing Hajj for the second time within five years has been lifted.

He stated that the ban was lifted after receiving requests from people who had previously performed Hajj in the last five years and expressed their desire to participate again under the government scheme.

Furthermore, he also announced an extension of the deadline for Hajj 2024 applications under the government scheme by ten more days. “The applications can now be submitted till December 22,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, he also encouraged women to apply for Hajj as the government has abolished the requirement of being accompanied by a male guardian.

It should be noted that the government decided to extend the hajj application deadline after getting only 34,000 applications under both government and sponsorship schemes.