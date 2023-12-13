PFF Lays Down Rules for Upcoming District Football Associations Elections

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has laid down the rules for the upcoming District Football Association (DFA) elections. These elections will pave the way for the next elected body of the PFF to arrive.

Attached below are the rules for the upcoming District Football Association (DFA) elections! #pakistanfootball #dfa #districtelections pic.twitter.com/qxqJ6bbb1P — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 12, 2023

FIFA, football’s governing body, appointed a ‘Normalization Committee (NC)’ in Pakistan during the year 2019 when a third-party interference resulted in FIFA not recognizing the new chairperson of PFF. The priority of the NC is to conduct the elections at the district and provincial levels before the national elections come into play.

Scrutiny of the football clubs is essential before the process begins. The clubs will help in appointing an individual who will run the decision-making of the districts. A ‘Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC)’ will appointed to make sure that the elections are free and fair. A ‘District Convenor’ will then be appointed by the PEC.

There is a criteria for eligibility to the ‘District President’ position, the criteria can be read in the document. The terms ‘Ballot Paper’ and ‘Ballot Boxes’ have been used in accordance with the election day.

The term ‘Financial Transparency’ is used which indicates PFF’s stance on the elimination of corruption from the federation.