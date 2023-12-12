PFF Awaits FIFA Funds to Hold Pakistan Team’s Training Camp in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is trying to hold a training camp for the men’s national team in Saudi Arabia from January 10 to 30 (2024) to make the Pakistan-based players train at a higher level. One issue that is arising is the availability of FIFA funds to make the camp happen.

PFF has sent all the details to FIFA about the required fund which includes travel expenses and player allowances. The camp can only take place after the funds are received from the governing body.

Furthermore, during the stay of the national team in Saudi Arabia, all the expenses will be covered by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). It might be due to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed by PFF and SAFF.

PFF is yet to receive funds for the Under-16 and U-23 matches which has increased the worries of the PFF Normalization Committee (NC).

Pakistan men’s football team will face Jordan (home & away) in March 2024 in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The upcoming camp can help the Pakistan-based players improve their skill set and confidence before the matches, as Pakistan was easily run through by Saudi Arabia, 4-0, and Tajikistan, 6-1, in the two concluded 2nd round matches.