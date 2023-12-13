PFF Launches Pakistan Football’s Official Website

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has launched its official website which is an encyclopedia into the footballing history of Pakistan. Both past and present are part of the website as PFF has tried to integrate the young Pakistan team supporters with the history of football in the green nation.

Score big with the thrill of Pakistan football! Our website is finally LIVE! ⚽ Dive into the game, explore stats, and celebrate the spirit of football. Join us at https://t.co/71zgEtuEjT and let the football fever begin! 🎉 #PakistanFootball #DilSayFootball pic.twitter.com/3sXO0Tww6y — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 13, 2023

PFF has put multiple categories on the website. The ‘Home’ page shows the current updates on Pakistan football, while the ‘About’ page outlines the mission and vision of the PFF and what they are trying to build. PFF Normalization Committee (NC) Chairperson, Haroon Malik, has a personalized message on it, where he conveys his thoughts to the local supporters.

ALSO READ Puma Set to End Israel Football Team’s Sponsorship

Some critics have voiced their opinion regarding why Malik is holding an umbrella in the ‘Mission Statement’ picture.

The supporters also get to see the fixtures and results of the national side on the website, along with the competitions they are playing. There is a ‘Gallery’ of the previous matches, along with the list of the national team players.

ALSO READ PFF Awaits FIFA Funds to Hold Pakistan Team’s Training Camp in Saudi Arabia

A surprising omission from the national team lists is the diaspora players. Pakistan men and women teams are captained by diaspora players, Easah Suliman and Maria Jamil Khan, so it’s interesting to see what the PFF is thinking.

A thing to improve would be the statistics available on the website. Some national players have missing statistics (height, age, club team, etc.) which seems unprofessional.