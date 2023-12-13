Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Keeping Long Range Zoom and Adding More

According to a report by The Elec, a Korean publication, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is unsurprisingly expected to feature a robust camera setup, keeping its 10x zoom, while adding another 5x module on top of that.

This includes a 200MP primary wide-angle camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP camera capable of 10x optical zoom. Except for the 50MP 5x zoom camera, the other sensors are likely to be similar to those in the existing S23 Ultra model.

Samsung will use its in-house 200MP sensor while the 12MP ultrawide camera will be a joint effort between Samsung, Namuga, and Sunny Optical. Additionally, Sunny Optical, in collaboration with Samsung, will be responsible for the 10x and 5x zoom cameras. The report also indicates that Namuga and MCNEX will be supplying the 12MP front-facing camera.

As for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models, they are expected to maintain a similar camera array as the current generation, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP camera with 3x zoom capabilities.

The report indicates that Samsung has set a target to distribute 35.2 million units of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024. This projection includes 15.9 million units of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, representing 45% of the total.

Additionally, 13.5 million units of the standard Galaxy S24 model are planned, accounting for 38% of the series’ total distribution. The remaining 16%, amounting to 5.8 million units, is allocated for the Galaxy S24 Plus model.

One UI 6.1 Leak

A major leak regarding Samsung’s upcoming software update has surfaced recently, showing several AI-centric features in One UI 6.1. This includes several upgrades inspired by the Google Pixel 8 such as customized wallpapers and more. The update will also introduce AI noise canceling in voice calls and real-time translation.