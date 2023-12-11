Samsung’s One UI 6.1 Leak Shows AI Features for Galaxy Phones

Over the weekend, significant details about One UI 6.1 were leaked, showcasing AI-enhanced features set to debut on Samsung phones in the coming year. It’s anticipated that One UI 6.1 will be released in conjunction with the Galaxy S24 series, expected early next year.

Many of the features revealed in the leak bear resemblance to those introduced with the Pixel 8 series. One UI 6.1 is expected to offer the ability to create personalized wallpapers and add weather and portrait effects directly to the lock screen.

The image editing capabilities are set to receive a significant upgrade too. Users will have the ability to extend images beyond their initial borders and seamlessly transfer objects between different images. Samsung Notes is also enhancing its functionality, with the new feature to condense large text sections into bullet points.

In addition, AI technology will be integrated to assist with phone calls, similar to the functionality seen in Pixel devices. This includes features like real-time translation, suppression of background noise, and transcription, all of which are aimed at enhancing the call experience in One UI 6.1.

The report further highlights upcoming enhancements in battery protection, user customization options, and smoother animations, all part of the improvements in the new version.

The leak makes no mention of the Gauss AI chatbot for Galaxy phones, a ChatGPT rival announced by Samsung last month. Just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Samsung’s Gauss AI will be powered by generative AI capable of creating, text, and images, and will also help with coding.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in January 2024, though there has been no official announcement from Samsung so far.