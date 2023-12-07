You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy A73 on Interest-Free Installments

PTA requires a hefty amount of tax payment for using smartphones with local cellular networks. Thankfully, these payments are a little easier to make in installments, a service extensively offered by Alfa Mall.
Just like Samsung’s S series flagships, you can also get your Galaxy A73 mid-ranger PTA-approved at the online shopping platform for a total cost of Rs. 74,000. This can be divided into 3 months or 6 months of installments, meaning as low as Rs. 12,333 per month, but this service is only available to Bank Alflah credit card holders.
The installment plans have 0% markup, but a processing fee of 5% is charged on the 6-month installment plan.
To get started, simply choose an installment plan (3 months or 6 months), and enter your CNIC number and the IMEI numbers of your Galaxy A73. The 15-digit IMEI number can be found inside the phone’s settings under the ‘About Phone’ section or on the retail box.
Once your payment is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a request for PTA approval and it should take 5 to 7 days for your phone to get approved from then on. After 7 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of successful approval, but if you don’t get a call within 7 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website.
Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Adreno 642L
- OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1 (Upgradable)
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.7 inches, Super AMOLED+, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB or 256 GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear (Quad): 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
- Colors: Gray, Mint, White
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W
- Price: $600