You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy A73 on Interest-Free Installments

PTA requires a hefty amount of tax payment for using smartphones with local cellular networks. Thankfully, these payments are a little easier to make in installments, a service extensively offered by Alfa Mall.

Just like Samsung’s S series flagships, you can also get your Galaxy A73 mid-ranger PTA-approved at the online shopping platform for a total cost of Rs. 74,000. This can be divided into 3 months or 6 months of installments, meaning as low as Rs. 12,333 per month, but this service is only available to Bank Alflah credit card holders.

The installment plans have 0% markup, but a processing fee of 5% is charged on the 6-month installment plan.

To get started, simply choose an installment plan (3 months or 6 months), and enter your CNIC number and the IMEI numbers of your Galaxy A73. The 15-digit IMEI number can be found inside the phone’s settings under the ‘About Phone’ section or on the retail box.

Once your payment is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a request for PTA approval and it should take 5 to 7 days for your phone to get approved from then on. After 7 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of successful approval, but if you don’t get a call within 7 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website.

