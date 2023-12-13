You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Plus Via Interest-Free Installments

The iPhone 15 series launched 3 months ago including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Just like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Plus can also be PTA approved through Bank Alfalah’s online store, Alfa Mall, via interest-free installments.

The total cost for PTA approving an iPhone 15 Plus at Alfa Mall is Rs. 136,999, which can be broken down to Rs. 22,833 per month through the 6-month installment plan, but note that this plan also includes a 5% processing fee. There is also a 3-month installment plan without any processing fee involved.

Note that Alfa Mall’s PTA approval service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To get started, choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 15 Plus. This can be found on the phone’s retail box as well as the phone’s settings menu. You can also choose to approve multiple iPhone 15 Plus models.

Once your transaction is complete, it can take up to 5-7 days before your phone gets approved, though it may also take up to 10-12 days in some cases. Once your phone has been successfully approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will call you to inform you about it. If you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can check your phone’s approval status at PTA’s official website or by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

