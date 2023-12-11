You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro Max With Interest-Free Installments

Alfa Mall’s PTA approval service is available for the latest family of iPhones, including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max can be PTA-approved on the online shopping store for a total of Rs. 178,999 on interest-free installments.

Like all other phones in Alfa Mall’s PTA approval service, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can also be approved via 3-month or 6-month installments, but the 6-month installment plan has an extra 5% processing fee. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

The process is simple. You have to choose an installment plan (3 months or 6 months) and enter your CNIC number, and the IMEI numbers of your iPhone 15 Pro Max. These numbers can be found on the retail box or the phone’s settings menu. You can also purchase the service for multiple iPhones.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a request for PTA approval and your phone/phones should be approved within 5 to 7 days. Once your phone is approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of your phone’s successful approval. If you don’t get a call within 7 days, you can manually confirm your phone’s approval status on PTA’s official website.

You can also check via SMS by sending your IMEI number

However, keep in mind that Alfa Mall says that it could also take up to 10-12 days before your phone gets PTA-approved.

