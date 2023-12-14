2 Young Boys Mysteriously Disappear From Orange Train in Lahore

A distressed father has lodged a formal complaint with the Old Anarkali police station as his two sons mysteriously disappeared during their journey on the orange train to Madrasa Jamia Qamarul Islam Anwar Madinawara Gujran.

On December 10, at approximately 4 pm, 14-year-old and 12-year-old boys boarded the train at Anarkali stop, yet by 5:30 pm, they had not arrived at their intended destination.

Expressing deep concern for the safety of his missing sons, the father earnestly seeks assistance from both authorities and the general public in locating his children.

The situation has prompted the police to initiate an official case and launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

This incident highlights the urgency of collaborative efforts to swiftly locate and ensure the well-being of the missing adolescents.

As the search intensifies, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any pertinent information to aid in the resolution of this distressing situation.

