Karachi to Get 180 Solar-Powered Electric Buses

The Sindh government has announced its plan to introduce 180 solar-powered electric buses on the feeder routes of Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit Service.

This initiative, revealed in a meeting between Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by F. Cleo Kawawaki, aims to provide cleaner and more efficient transit options in the city.

The project, which is set to begin operations by the end of December 2023, is part of the government’s broader strategy to address climate change and promote carbon credit initiatives. Shakil Mangejo, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board Sindh, informed the ADB delegation that the Green and Orange Lines of the BRTS in Karachi currently serve an estimated 50,000 passengers daily.

The addition of electric buses is expected to enhance the integration and sustainability of the city’s public transport network.

The transport secretary indicated that the plan involves deploying 170 to 180 electric buses for the existing BRT routes of the Green and Orange Line. The ADB, represented by Kawawaki, expressed its support for the project and its collaboration with the provincial government.

In addition to the electric bus initiative, the meeting also touched upon the West Karachi Recycled Water Project. The Chief Minister highlighted Karachi’s severe water stress, with a demand of 1,100mgd against a supply of only 550mgd for its over 20 million residents. The project, which involves the construction of a treatment plant near the Sindh Industrial Trade Estate (SITE), is estimated to cost around $180 million.

Asad Zaim, MD of the Public Private Partnership Unit, mentioned that the prequalification process for the project has been completed, with four bidders currently in the RFP stage. The ADB is assisting as a transaction adviser and is actively involved in the project documentation with the provincial government.