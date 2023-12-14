Iran Announces Visa Free Travel for These 33 Countries

In a significant move, Iran has declared visa-free entry for 33 countries, signaling a major initiative to “open the doors of the country to the world.” This unilateral decision aligns with the priorities set by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, underscored the decision as a global message, illustrating Iran’s readiness to embrace visitors from across the globe and enhance their experience with convenient and enjoyable facilities.

The 33 countries are:

1 UAE

2 Saudi Arabia

3 Bahrain

4 Qatar

5 Kuwait

6 India

7 Russia

8 Lebanon

9 Uzbekistan

10 Kyrgyzstan

11 Tajikistan

12 Tunisia

13 Mauritania

14 Tanzania

15 Zimbabwe

16 Mauritius

17 Seychelles

18 Indonesia

19 Brunei

20 Japan

21 Singapore

22 Cambodia

23 Malaysia

24 Vietnam

25 Brazil

26 Peru

27 Cuba

28 Mexico

29 Venezuela

30 Bosnia and Herzegovina

31 Serbia

32 Croatia

33 Belarus

The primary objective behind this move is to dispel negative perceptions and address the phenomenon of ‘Iranophobia’ perpetuated by the global arrogance system, as stated by the minister. It is a strategic step aimed at combating misinformation and fostering a positive image of the country.

Minister Zarghami disclosed that initially, his ministry proposed visa-free entry for 60 countries, but the government greenlit the measure for 33 of them. Notably, Iranian citizens will now have the opportunity to travel for Umrah in Saudi Arabia through regular flights commencing on December 19.

This development marks a historic moment, as it is the first time in eight years that Iranians will be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia, indicating an improvement in relations between the two nations.

The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that flights will depart from ten airports across Iran to transport Iranian pilgrims to Mecca, with the inaugural group scheduled to embark on their journey on December 19. This positive shift not only enhances cultural and religious ties but also contributes to the broader narrative of diplomatic reconciliation and openness.