Iran Announces Visa Free Travel for These 33 Countries

In a significant move, Iran has declared visa-free entry for 33 countries, signaling a major initiative to “open the doors of the country to the world.” This unilateral decision aligns with the priorities set by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.
Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, underscored the decision as a global message, illustrating Iran’s readiness to embrace visitors from across the globe and enhance their experience with convenient and enjoyable facilities.
The 33 countries are:
1 UAE
2 Saudi Arabia
3 Bahrain
4 Qatar
5 Kuwait
6 India
7 Russia
8 Lebanon
9 Uzbekistan
10 Kyrgyzstan
11 Tajikistan
12 Tunisia
13 Mauritania
14 Tanzania
15 Zimbabwe
16 Mauritius
17 Seychelles
18 Indonesia
19 Brunei
20 Japan
21 Singapore
22 Cambodia
23 Malaysia
24 Vietnam
25 Brazil
26 Peru
27 Cuba
28 Mexico
29 Venezuela
30 Bosnia and Herzegovina
31 Serbia
32 Croatia
33 Belarus
The primary objective behind this move is to dispel negative perceptions and address the phenomenon of ‘Iranophobia’ perpetuated by the global arrogance system, as stated by the minister. It is a strategic step aimed at combating misinformation and fostering a positive image of the country.
Minister Zarghami disclosed that initially, his ministry proposed visa-free entry for 60 countries, but the government greenlit the measure for 33 of them. Notably, Iranian citizens will now have the opportunity to travel for Umrah in Saudi Arabia through regular flights commencing on December 19.
This development marks a historic moment, as it is the first time in eight years that Iranians will be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia, indicating an improvement in relations between the two nations.
The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that flights will depart from ten airports across Iran to transport Iranian pilgrims to Mecca, with the inaugural group scheduled to embark on their journey on December 19. This positive shift not only enhances cultural and religious ties but also contributes to the broader narrative of diplomatic reconciliation and openness.