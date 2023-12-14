Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Loses 5th/6th Playoff Against Australia in Junior Hockey World Cup

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 12:02 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In the ongoing Junior World Hockey Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Pakistan suffered a defeat in their 5th/6th position match against Australia.

The Kangaroos defeated the Green Shirts with a score of seven goals to five in the match. Pakistan will now compete for the 7th/8th position against Argentina on December 16 in the tournament.

ALSO READ

Abdul Qayyum scored two goals for Pakistan, while Umar Mustafa, Ahtesham Islam, and Sufyan Khan each contributed one goal.

On the Australian side, Campbell scored three goals through penalty corners while Foster and Nathan each scored two goals.

ALSO READ

Asif Nazeer Khokhar, the manager of the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team and the brother of Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, along with the federation’s staff, including Tariq Mir (Officer), PHF Director Administration Javed Arshad Manj, were present at the stadium to boost the morale of the players.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>