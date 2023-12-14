Pakistan Loses 5th/6th Playoff Against Australia in Junior Hockey World Cup

In the ongoing Junior World Hockey Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Pakistan suffered a defeat in their 5th/6th position match against Australia.

The Kangaroos defeated the Green Shirts with a score of seven goals to five in the match. Pakistan will now compete for the 7th/8th position against Argentina on December 16 in the tournament.

Abdul Qayyum scored two goals for Pakistan, while Umar Mustafa, Ahtesham Islam, and Sufyan Khan each contributed one goal.

On the Australian side, Campbell scored three goals through penalty corners while Foster and Nathan each scored two goals.

Asif Nazeer Khokhar, the manager of the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team and the brother of Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, along with the federation’s staff, including Tariq Mir (Officer), PHF Director Administration Javed Arshad Manj, were present at the stadium to boost the morale of the players.