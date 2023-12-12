Pakistan Loses to Spain in Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 Quarter-Final

Spain’s men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 4-2 in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as it resulted in the green shirts exiting the main tournament.

Pakistan started the proceedings wearing the white kit. Usually known for wearing green, the team was wearing its white jersey.

Spain was quick to start as they got the 1st penalty corner in 5 minutes. A brilliant save from the keeper Abdul Rafay resulted in the score remaining 0-0. Spain had the majority of the possession in the first seven minutes, but in the 8th minute, Pakistan got its first penalty corner. Pakistan was deploying a long-pass strategy, but it was a brilliant run from Ghazanfar in the 12th minute which opened the scoring.

Ghazanfar ran from the right and assisted the captain Hannan Shahid who slotted it home to make it 1-0 in 12 minutes of the 1st quarter.

Pakistan conceded a penalty corner right at the start of the second quarter, but their defense stood tall yet again. A great run by the Pakistani captain resulted in his teammate hitting the post within the first 4 minutes of the quarter.

Goalkeeper stopped a rocket from entering his bottom-right corner again, before saving the defense for the 3rd time within the first 25 minutes. Spain’s players were left gutted and one even threw his hockey in the air which was surprisingly not given a card.

Pakistani fans were heard chanting slogans and chants which boosted the team’s morale in the 2nd quarter. Both of the teams received green cards for various reasons before the half-time whistle was blown with the score at 1-0.

The third quarter was a goal-fest, as Spain scored four and Pakistan scored their second. Spain’s tournament top-scorer Pol Cabre-Verdiel opened the scoring and levelled the match before Bozal Aleix scored through a penalty corner to make it a 2-1 lead.

Espino Pablo then extended the lead to 3-1, before Pakistan scored through a penalty corner which the team got with the help of a referral.

Pakistan was beginning to think that the quarter would end 3-2, but it was Aleix who scored his second goal of the night to make it 4-2.

Pakistan had the majority of the possession in the last quarter, and they made two good chances, but they couldn’t convert as the score remained 4-2.

Pakistan was knocked out of the main competition as a consequence of this result, while Spain progressed to the semi-finals.

Pakistan will now face Australia on 14th December 2023. A win in that match will guarantee a place in the top 6 standings of the tournament, while a loss will place the green shirts in the 7th-8th placement match.