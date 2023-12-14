Realme C67 5G Launched Starting At $168

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 6:56 pm

Realme has officially launched C67 5G, the newest addition to its C-series lineup. This mid-range smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The device boasts a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera and features Realme’s Mini Capsule 2.0 overlay, which displays system status information and notifications in a pill-shaped design around the cutout like iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

On the rear, the 50MP main camera comes with an f/1.8 aperture and utilizes 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. It is accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens. The Realme C67 5G runs on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. The phone is also equipped with IP54 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C67 5G is available in two color options: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple. The entry-level model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at $168, and the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant is priced at $180.

Realme C67 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 13, Realme UI 4.0
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Price: $168

>