Realme GT 5 Pro Launched as an Affordable Cousin to OnePlus 12

Today marks the launch of Realme GT 5 Pro in China, a flagship smartphone that shares several features with the OnePlus 12. This is because Realme’s parent company Oppo is under the same umbrella as OnePlus.

While OnePlus 12 maxes out every spec across the board, the Realme GT 5 Pro cuts a few corners to keep the price down, by as much as $200.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 Launched As One of the Best Android Phones to Date

Design and Display

The front of the device features a 6.78-inch 2780 x 1264px AMOLED display, boasting a high refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, and an impressive maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Users can manually control the brightness up to 1,000 nits, which can extend to 1,600 nits in auto-brightness mode. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Realme GT5 Pro stands out with its aesthetically pleasing vegan leather back, available in Red Rock and Bright Moon colors. Additionally, there’s a Starry Night option with a textured glass finish.

Internals and Software

At its heart, Realme GT 5 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, complemented by 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage choices include 256 GB, 512 GB, or a massive 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. To manage heat the device is equipped with a 12,000 mm2 vapor chamber cooling system.

The software side is run by Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top. The Realme GT 5 Pro also revives a feature reminiscent of the Galaxy S5’s Air Gestures. It includes a set of similar gestures, such as a palm unlock feature, which Realme claims is as secure as face unlock, though not as secure as biometric methods.

Cameras

The Realme GT 5 Pro features a main camera identical to that of the OnePlus 12, but its other two rear cameras are different. The primary camera is equipped with a 50MP LYT-808 1/1.4-inch sensor and a 23mm f/1.69 lens.

Its periscope zoom camera boasts a larger 50MP IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor, paired with a 65mm f/2.6 lens, similar to the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Additionally, there’s an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 1/4.0-inch sensor, which represents a significant step down in quality.

ALSO READ Oppo Find X7 Pro Teaser Confirms Camera Details

The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter capable of 4K video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Mirroring the OnePlus 12, the Realme GT 5 Pro is fitted with a large 5,400 mAh battery, supporting both 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Realme GT 5 Pro has a starting price of $463 in China.

Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications