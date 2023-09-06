Realme Narzo 60x Launched with 120Hz Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery

In July, Realme introduced the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro, and now they are expanding their lineup with the addition of the Realme Narzo 60x.

Positioned below the standard and Pro models, the Realme Narzo 60x is equipped with the Dimensity 6100+ SoC and operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It offers 128 GB of built-in storage and is available in two RAM variants: 4 GB and 6 GB.

The Narzo 60x features a 6.72-inch 120Hz 1080p LCD with a peak brightness of 680 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The front camera, an 8MP shooter, is housed in a centrally located punch hole. As it does not employ an AMOLED panel, the fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button.

The Stellar Green variant of the Narzo 60x boasts what Realme dubs an “InterstellarX Design,” crafted using a Glitter Sand Process. Take a look at the image below.

On the rear of the Narzo 60x, you’ll find a circular camera island housing two cameras – a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. This smartphone supports 5G connectivity and packs a robust 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, promising to jump from 1% to 50% charge in just 29 minutes.

For those experiencing déjà vu, it’s because the Realme Narzo 60x shares similarities with the Realme 11x, albeit with a different primary camera (50MP instead of 64MP).

In terms of pricing, the Realme Narzo 60x offers a 4 GB/128 GB model for $155 and a 6 GB/128 GB variant for $180.

Realme Narzo 60x Specifications