PTA Working With Regulators of All Fields to Form Unified Cyber Security Regulations

In a move towards a more secure and cohesive digital landscape, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is spearheading a nationwide effort to standardize cybersecurity regulations and frameworks.

According to the PTA Cyber-Security Strategy 2023-28, this groundbreaking initiative aims to bring together various sectors, ensuring a unified approach to cybersecurity for the entire country.

According to the document, the PTA, in its role as a trailblazer, is not only developing cybersecurity frameworks tailored to the telecom sector but is actively engaging with regulators from different industries to establish standardized guidelines.

This collaborative effort involves key players such as the State Bank of Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The need for such a harmonized approach became evident as multiple sectors, including Energy, Financial, Manufacturing Industry, Transport, Postal, National Digital Database/Identity, and Health, were operating in isolation. Each sector had its own set of regulations and frameworks specific to its licensees and constituencies, leading to potential duplications and contradictions.

According to PTA, the State Bank of Pakistan’s detailed policy on “Information Technology Governance & Risk Management in Financial Institutions” showcased the importance of reviewing information security programs annually, formulating proactive cybersecurity action plans, and establishing comprehensive awareness programs. While such initiatives were commendable, the lack of standardization across sectors prompted the urgent need for a unified and standardized cybersecurity framework.

Taking a proactive stance, the PTA has not only initiated collaborations with various regulators but has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to foster joint efforts in the realm of cybersecurity. This commitment to information sharing and collaborative action is a significant step towards creating a robust defense against cyber threats.

The move towards a unified framework is particularly crucial for telecom operators, who often operate under multiple regulators for diverse services. By adhering to a singular set of security guidelines, these operators contribute to a more streamlined and effective cybersecurity strategy, alleviating concerns about compliance fatigue.

According to PTA, the unified framework promises not only to enhance efficiency in cybersecurity measures but also to fortify national security across all sectors. As Pakistan strides towards a safer digital future, this collective effort serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in ensuring the well-being of the nation in cyberspace.