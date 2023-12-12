PTA Issues Cyber Security Advisory Against Ransomware Gang ‘Rhysida’

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken proactive measures to address the emerging cyber threat posed by the Rhysida ransomware gang.

The PTA has issued a comprehensive alert to raise awareness and mitigate the risks associated with Rhysida’s opportunistic attacks.

According to advisory, since May 2023, Rhysida has garnered attention for its widespread impact across various industry sectors, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and information technology.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of collective vigilance and encourages both government and private organizations, as well as individuals, to stay informed about the evolving landscape of AI-driven cyber threats. One notable aspect is the recommendation to utilize advanced tools such as WormGPT, showcasing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to combat ransomware.

The PTA has also provided practical guidance for organizations and individuals to enhance their cybersecurity posture. Recommendations include proactive blocking of identified threat indicators, continuous monitoring of networks and systems, and the establishment of a robust patch management process.

According to the advisory, by emphasizing the significance of awareness campaigns, the PTA aims to empower subscribers, users, and employees to recognize and resist phishing emails and social engineering attacks.