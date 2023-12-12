PTA Issues Cyber Security Strategy for Telecom Sector

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released a Cyber Security Strategy for the country’s telecom sector which provides a strategic framework and road map for the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy during the next five years (2023-2028).

This strategy comprises six pillars, each of which addresses a distinct area of cyber security. PTA’s efforts will be added to each pillar throughout this tenure following a year-on-year incremental approach to improve the overall cyber security posture of Pakistan’s Telecom Sector.

The strategy’s foundation is a multi-stakeholder approach, involving the public/private sectors, peer regulators, telecom operators, private security firms, academia, and civil society in active collaboration.

ALSO READ PTA Issues Cyber Security Advisory Against Ransomware Gang ‘Rhysida’

The strategy stated that it addresses the challenges posed by the increasing interconnectivity of telecom networks, the cyber threats they face, and the need to protect their data and customer information.

The strategy focuses on areas, such as risk management and governance; cyber defense and incident response; research and development; and public-private partnerships.

It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to cyber security across the telecom sector and lays out a framework for collaborative efforts to protect critical telecom infrastructure and services. The strategy also identifies key challenges and opportunities for the sector and provides a roadmap for action to ensure the security of the telecom sector.

The strategy also outlines several initiatives and activities that will be undertaken to help protect the national critical infrastructure.

These include enhancing public-private partnerships, investing in research and development, and developing a unified national framework for cyber security. The strategy also calls for increased public awareness and education to help people recognize, prevent, and respond to cyber threats.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Establish PMU for Execution of Digital Economy Enhancement Project

Expectations/Obligations from the Telecom Sector

At a high level, the following are the expectations from telecom companies to achieve the objectives of this strategy:

Telecom companies should ensure that all personnel are trained and educated on cyber security practices and procedures, especially on employees’ responsibilities to ward off insider threats. Telecom companies should ensure that their networks and systems are compliant with PTA’s regulations and directives, especially with the CTDISR and Cyber Security Framework. Telecom companies are obligated to ensure consistent monitoring and timely updates of their networks and systems to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks. This can be particularly achieved by establishing CERT/SOCs and facilitating round-the-clock monitoring. Employing skilled Level 1, 2, and 3 resources, alongside clearly defined processes, is paramount to this effort. Additionally, these companies must ensure the integration of their SOC with nTSOC, which will enable an effective, synergized response to any potential cyberattack. This proactive, unified approach is crucial for enhancing overall cyber resilience in the telecom sector. Telecom companies must implement robust measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access. Prioritizing data privacy is essential to maintain trust among users. Telecom companies should ensure that their systems are designed to detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents promptly. Telecom companies should frequently assess their systems and networks to ensure that security flaws are identified and addressed. In this regard, they need to devise and practice a well-defined three-tier audit process, culminating in validation by the PTA cyber security team. The operators should approach this effort positively, cooperating with external teams to improve their security posture. Telecom companies should collaborate with other organizations within the industry and PTA in sharing relevant information about cyber security threats and incidents. Instead of hiding cyber incidences, we should be working on a mutual-trust model to fight this menace jointly. Telecom companies should provide customers with information about cyber security threats and how to protect themselves from such threats. i. Last but not least, telecom companies need to devise their long-term (strategic i.e. 3-5 years), medium-term (2-3 years), and short-term (yearly) plans to achieve the objectives defined in this strategy.

National Telecom Cyber Security Strategy stands as a robust and integrated blueprint aimed at fortifying the security and resilience of the telecom sector in Pakistan.

This strategy not only charts the course of future actions but also discerns the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. It underscores the importance of fostering collaborative efforts and public-private partnerships to safeguard our critical telecom infrastructure and services.

ALSO READ Govt Appoints New Member Customs Operations

In an era marked by increasing cyber threats, this strategy is a pivotal initiative towards ensuring the security and stability of our telecom sector. It reaffirms the commitment to navigating the complex digital landscape, bolstering our defenses, and advancing our national interest in the digital realm. This strategy embodies a commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our telecom services and sensitive data.

It underscores the vision of a resilient and secure digital infrastructure while fostering trust and confidence amongst citizens, businesses, and government entities alike. It paves the way for a future where our telecom sector continues to be an engine of growth, innovation, and prosperity, maintaining the security of its critical information infrastructure against the upcoming cyber threats of tomorrow.