Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Top 5 Moments of Pakistan Football in 2023

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 2:54 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan football is on the rise as it achieved major honors during the year 2023. Pakistan men’s, women’s, and junior squads participated in giving joy to the football supporters in the country, and with the year coming to an end, let’s take a look at the top five moments of Pakistan football in 2023.

Cambodia Win

Pakistan’s men’s football team defeated Cambodia, 1-0 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, to qualify for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in the country’s history. Pakistan’s diaspora player Harun Hamid cemented his place in the history books when he scored the winner in the 68th minute of the second-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia.

ALSO READ

This was a historic win because Pakistan had never qualified for the 2nd round of a World Cup qualifier before this.

Playing Asian Giants Saudi Arabia

Pakistan joined Tajikistan, Jordan, and one of the best Asian teams, Saudi Arabia, in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Pakistan headed to Arab land in November 2023, when they had to face Saudi Arabia in the first match of their 2nd round campaign.

Pakistan were losing by a respectable score of 2-0 till the 90th minute, but then conceded two more to make it 4-0. The score still seemed decent when the audience saw Australia defeating Bangladesh, 7-0, and Qatar defeating Afghanistan, 8-1 in the same week.

ALSO READ

Pakistani players got the experience of playing against a team coached by English Premier League and UEFA Euro winner, Roberto Mancini, as well as assistant coached by EPL and Spanish La Liga winner, Yaya Toure.

Women Team Winning Olympic Qualifier

Pakistan women’s team created history by defeating Tajikistan 1-0, in an Olympic qualification match. The result was even more exciting when people saw the men’s team losing to the same country, 6-1.

The women’s team was playing without their first-choice striker, Nadia Khan, and captain, Maria Jamil Khan.

Another diaspora player, Zahmena Malik, scored a goal in the 26th minute to achieve the honor for her country.

Playing Final of SAFF Under-19 Event

Pakistan played in the final of the 2023 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Under-19 tournament where they finished as the runners-up. Their journey consisted of winning against Nepal, 1-0, and drawing against Maldives, 1-1, in the group stage. The national team won the semi-final against Bangladesh through penalties, 6-5, after the initial match ended level on 0-0.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s team also performed well in the 2023 SAFF U-16 event, where they finished as the semi-finalists, losing to Bangladesh 2-1. The team beat Bhutan, 2-1, and Maldives, 3-0, in the group stage of that event.

Record Crowd in Tajikistan Match

Pakistan men’s senior team faced Tajikistan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where the spectators came in numbers and made a record of the most people in a football stadium on Pakistan soil.

22,500 was the number of supporters who came to watch the Pakistan versus Tajikistan match. It was a big jump from 13,000-odd who came to watch Pakistan versus Cambodia.

These signs indicate that football is rising in Pakistan, with the current generation splitting their eyes watching European and Pakistani football.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>