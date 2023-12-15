Top 5 Moments of Pakistan Football in 2023

Pakistan football is on the rise as it achieved major honors during the year 2023. Pakistan men’s, women’s, and junior squads participated in giving joy to the football supporters in the country, and with the year coming to an end, let’s take a look at the top five moments of Pakistan football in 2023.

Cambodia Win

Pakistan’s men’s football team defeated Cambodia, 1-0 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, to qualify for the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in the country’s history. Pakistan’s diaspora player Harun Hamid cemented his place in the history books when he scored the winner in the 68th minute of the second-leg match between Pakistan and Cambodia.

This was a historic win because Pakistan had never qualified for the 2nd round of a World Cup qualifier before this.

The video you all have been waiting for! 😍 The floor is all yours, Coach. We’ve made history 💚🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheens pic.twitter.com/FBYDRMtfjC — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) October 17, 2023

Playing Asian Giants Saudi Arabia

Pakistan joined Tajikistan, Jordan, and one of the best Asian teams, Saudi Arabia, in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Pakistan headed to Arab land in November 2023, when they had to face Saudi Arabia in the first match of their 2nd round campaign.

Pakistan were losing by a respectable score of 2-0 till the 90th minute, but then conceded two more to make it 4-0. The score still seemed decent when the audience saw Australia defeating Bangladesh, 7-0, and Qatar defeating Afghanistan, 8-1 in the same week.

Pakistani players got the experience of playing against a team coached by English Premier League and UEFA Euro winner, Roberto Mancini, as well as assistant coached by EPL and Spanish La Liga winner, Yaya Toure.

Women Team Winning Olympic Qualifier

Pakistan women’s team created history by defeating Tajikistan 1-0, in an Olympic qualification match. The result was even more exciting when people saw the men’s team losing to the same country, 6-1.

The women’s team was playing without their first-choice striker, Nadia Khan, and captain, Maria Jamil Khan.

Another diaspora player, Zahmena Malik, scored a goal in the 26th minute to achieve the honor for her country.

OUR FIRST EVER GOAL IN AN OLYMPIC QUALIFIER CAMPAIGN! ⚽️ Brilliant work from Amina Hanif to release Zahmena Malik who slotted the ball home with relative ease 🧨#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #womensfootball #olympicqualifiers pic.twitter.com/36c0A5LgJH — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) April 11, 2023

Playing Final of SAFF Under-19 Event

Pakistan played in the final of the 2023 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Under-19 tournament where they finished as the runners-up. Their journey consisted of winning against Nepal, 1-0, and drawing against Maldives, 1-1, in the group stage. The national team won the semi-final against Bangladesh through penalties, 6-5, after the initial match ended level on 0-0.

Pakistan’s team also performed well in the 2023 SAFF U-16 event, where they finished as the semi-finalists, losing to Bangladesh 2-1. The team beat Bhutan, 2-1, and Maldives, 3-0, in the group stage of that event.

The odds weren’t in our favour today but what an absolute beauty of a tournament this has been! Keep your heads high SHAHEENS, you’ve made the Nation proud 🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheens pic.twitter.com/m07liXiopw — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) September 30, 2023

Record Crowd in Tajikistan Match

Pakistan men’s senior team faced Tajikistan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where the spectators came in numbers and made a record of the most people in a football stadium on Pakistan soil.

As per final numbers released by our partners @bookmepk we had just over 22,500 football fans in the stadium for Pakistan vs Tajikistan! Massive!! Thank you Pakistan and thank you to all our fans! Pakistan Zindabad! — Haroon M. (@GotT0_) November 23, 2023

22,500 was the number of supporters who came to watch the Pakistan versus Tajikistan match. It was a big jump from 13,000-odd who came to watch Pakistan versus Cambodia.

These signs indicate that football is rising in Pakistan, with the current generation splitting their eyes watching European and Pakistani football.