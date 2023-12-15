Messi’s World Cup Shirts Sold for a Whopping $7.8 Million

2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi had his jerseys sold for an exorbitant amount of $7.8 million at an auction in New York City.

Leo Messi's six game-worn 2022 World Cup shirts sold for a cool $𝟕.𝟖𝐌 at an auction in NYC 🤑 pic.twitter.com/oyzG52im68 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 14, 2023

The shirts were worn by Messi during the first half of the six matches he played in the previous World Cup. He captained his side to a World Cup win by defeating the previous winners France, through penalties 4-2, after the initial match had ended 3-3 after the extra time.

ALSO READ Which Teams Made it to the Last 16 of UEFA Champions League?

Messi scored two goals, in the 23rd and 108th minute, which included a penalty in the final of the 2022 World Cup, while rising star Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick in the 80th, 81st, and 118th minutes to make the game level at various parts of the match.

Argentina lost the first group-stage match of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia, 2-1, before they bounced back to win each of their next six matches and grab a hold of the glittering trophy. During the process, they beat Mexico, Poland, Australia, Netherlands, Croatia and France.

The Argentines beat countries of numerous continents, which play in different styles and won their first World Cup in 36 years after 1986.

Diego Maradona made himself a legend by winning the World Cup back then, while Messi cemented his place in the record books by winning the 2022 event.