Here’s Karachi Kings’ Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 12:18 pm

Embarking on a new chapter under the leadership of Shan Masood, the Karachi Kings have undertaken a revamp of their lineup in preparation for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. With aspirations for a turnaround, they have strategically selected a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, aiming to bring a fresh energy to the team. Leading the charge in the Platinum category is the explosive West Indian hitter, Kieron Pollard, who joins forces with the Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams and the versatile Mohammad Nawaz.

In the Diamond category, the team showcases a diverse set of skills, including the English proficiency of James Vince, the pace prowess of Hasan Ali, and the batting finesse of New Zealand’s Tim Seifert. Moving on to the Gold picks, the seasoned captain Shan Masood, mentor Shoaib Malik, and the spin expertise of South African Tabraiz Shamsi add a wealth of experience to the squad.

The Silver category introduces a well-balanced blend of experience and youth, featuring players such as Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Arafat Minhas, Anwar Ali, and Mohammad Amir Khan. Emerging talents Irfan Khan Niazi and Sirajuddin are poised to contribute significantly, promising a bright future for the team.

In the Supplementary picks, the inclusion of U-19 captain Saad Baig and English pacer Jamie Overton adds depth to the squad, providing additional options for the team’s strategy. With these comprehensive selections, the Karachi Kings are gearing up for a fresh start and an ambitious campaign in PSL 9.

Player Name Category
Kieron Pollard Platinum
Daniel Sams Platinum
Mohammad Nawaz Platinum
James Vince Diamond
Hasan Ali Diamond
Tim Siefert Diamond
Shan Masood (BA) Gold
Shoaib Malik (Mentor) Gold
Tabraiz Shamsi Gold
Mir Hamza (demotion) Silver
Mohammad Akhlaq Silver
Arafat Minhas Silver
Anwar Ali Silver
Mohammad Amir Khan Silver
Irfan Khan Niazi Emerging
Sirajuddin Emerging
Saad Baig Supplementary
Jamie Overton Supplementary

>