Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Signs ICC Champions Trophy Hosting Rights Agreement

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 9:40 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Cricket Board signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday.

ALSO READ

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

ALSO READ

The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>