Ex-Australian Cricketer Thinks Pakistan Have Found a Better Batter Than Babar Azam

Ex-Australian men’s cricket team player, Simon Katich gave out an unpopular opinion when he predicted that Abdullah Shafique would become a better player compared to ex-captain Babar Azam.

Katich was referring to Shafique’s skills while playing spin bowling. The left-handed batter said that Shafique hit Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon a straight boundary this morning which impressed him.

Simon Katich believes that Abdullah Shafique is a better batter of spin bowling compared to Azam, because Katich saw Shafique on the Australia tour to the Pakistan Test series last season, and got impressed by his immense skill.

"He's a good young player, he's had a good start to his Test career. What I like about him the most is that he's aggressive against spin. "I like the look of him. I think he's going to be a better player than Babar Azam." – Simon Katich on Abdullah Shafique

This seems to be the first time a Pakistani batter’s potential has been compared to an up-and-coming fellow Pakistani. Shafique has had a fine start to his Test career, averaging over 50 runs from the 14 Tests he has played so far.

Abdullah Shafique Test Career

Matches Runs Average Highest Score Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches 14 1220 50.83 201 44.13 4 4 119 18 12

Simon Katich is a veteran of the game, who averages 45.03 in Test cricket. Born in Western Australia (WA), he rose through the ranks of WA before making his national debut in 2001.

He played for various English countries and Indian Premier League (IPL) teams before retiring in 2014. He has been a professional commentator ever since then.