Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Quetta Gladiators’ Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 12:34 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Quetta Gladiators have crafted a formidable lineup in preparation for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, strategically blending international prowess with local talent. In the coveted Platinum category, the team has secured the formidable services of South African batter Rilee Rossouw, the explosive Sherfane Rutherford, and the seasoned Mohammad Amir, promising an explosive combination on the field.

Moving on to the Diamond category, the Gladiators showcase the dynamic English star batter Jason Roy, complemented by the versatile Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and the emerging speedster Mohammad Wasim Jr. This trio adds a diverse skill set to the team, offering both batting prowess and bowling strength.

ALSO READ

In the Gold category, the team has made strategic picks with the sheer pace of Mohammad Hasnain, the spin expertise of Abrar Ahmed, and the experienced leadership of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. This combination aims to provide a well-rounded and seasoned core to the Gladiators’ lineup.

The Silver category introduces more exciting talent, including English batter Will Smeed, veteran spinner Usman Qadir, Sajjad Ali Jnr, batter Saud Shakeel, and Umair bin Yousuf.

ALSO READ

With a keen eye on nurturing young potential, emerging talents Khawaja Nafay and Adil Naz underscore the Gladiators’ commitment to developing the next generation of cricketing stars. Supplementary picks Akeal Hussain and Sohail Khan add valuable depth to the squad, providing additional options and flexibility in strategy.

Player Name Category
Rilee Rossouw Platinum
Sherfane Rutherford Platinum
Mohammad Amir Platinum
Jason Roy Diamond
Wanindu Hasaranga Diamond
Mohammad Wasim Jr. Diamond
Mohammad Hasnain Gold
Abrar Ahmed Gold
Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA) Gold
Will Smeed Silver
Usman Qadir Silver
Sajjad Ali Jnr Silver
Saud Shakeel Silver
Umair bin Yousuf Silver
Khawaja Nafay Emerging
Adil Naz Emerging
Akeal Hussain Supplementary
Sohail Khan Supplementary

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>