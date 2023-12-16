Here’s Quetta Gladiators’ Squad for PSL 9

Quetta Gladiators have crafted a formidable lineup in preparation for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, strategically blending international prowess with local talent. In the coveted Platinum category, the team has secured the formidable services of South African batter Rilee Rossouw, the explosive Sherfane Rutherford, and the seasoned Mohammad Amir, promising an explosive combination on the field.

Moving on to the Diamond category, the Gladiators showcase the dynamic English star batter Jason Roy, complemented by the versatile Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and the emerging speedster Mohammad Wasim Jr. This trio adds a diverse skill set to the team, offering both batting prowess and bowling strength.

In the Gold category, the team has made strategic picks with the sheer pace of Mohammad Hasnain, the spin expertise of Abrar Ahmed, and the experienced leadership of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. This combination aims to provide a well-rounded and seasoned core to the Gladiators’ lineup.

The Silver category introduces more exciting talent, including English batter Will Smeed, veteran spinner Usman Qadir, Sajjad Ali Jnr, batter Saud Shakeel, and Umair bin Yousuf.

With a keen eye on nurturing young potential, emerging talents Khawaja Nafay and Adil Naz underscore the Gladiators’ commitment to developing the next generation of cricketing stars. Supplementary picks Akeal Hussain and Sohail Khan add valuable depth to the squad, providing additional options and flexibility in strategy.