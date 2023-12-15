Pakistan Football Team Captain Makes a Comeback After Injury

Pakistan men’s football team captain, Easah Suliman is back from injury as he played his domestic club, Sumqayit FK, match yesterday, 14 December 2023, in the Azerbaijan Football League.

Sumqayit FK had the center-back’s picture on the poster which revealed the starting XI for the match against FC Kapaz away from home. Sumqayit made a quick start with Roy Kehat scoring in the 20th minute to make it 1-0 for Suliman’s team.

At the brink of half-time, Sumqayit conceded which made the scores level at 1-1. The match ended with the same score line as Suliman gained some crucial minutes after the comeback from his meniscus tear.

Back on the grass! 🙏🏻🌟 Good to see captain @easah_suliman back in training 💚#pakistanfootball #dilsayfootball pic.twitter.com/URkXbSWNwQ — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 1, 2023

Easah Suliman resumed training at the start of this month, but it took him two weeks to get back to his optimal fitness and play the entirety of a match.

El Capitano was missed when his national side, Pakistan, played against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan last month, November. The team conceded a combined 10 goals in the two games.

Suliman is on a streak of two clean sheets for the national team, as he helped his side keep the ball away from the goal in the two matches against Cambodia in the 1st round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.