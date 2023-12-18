Hafeez Warns Against Hasty Judgements in Sarfaraz’s Case

Pakistan’s national team Technical Director, Mohammad Hafeez, has come to the defense of wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, asserting that the management will not make drastic decisions based on the outcome of just one match.

In the post-match press conference, Mohammad Hafeez staunchly supported Sarfaraz’s inclusion, emphasizing that the seasoned player has made significant contributions to Pakistan cricket and has consistently showcased exceptional performance in recent months, solidifying his position as one of the team’s standout performers.

Hafeez said, “However, we can’t start thinking something totally different after one match. Sarfaraz isn’t new – he has toured Australia, South Africa, England before. He’s not new to these conditions that we can say that he’ll struggle to adjust.”

He added, “Yes, he didn’t perform up to expectations as a batsman and keeper. But this doesn’t mean that we should start doubting someone’s skill and saying they can only play in certain conditions.”

It should be noted that the 36-year-old struggled to make an impact with the bat, managing only scores of 3 and 4 in his two innings during the first Test against Australia.

During the pursuit of a 450-run target, the Pakistan team was dismissed for a mere 89 runs. Saud Shakeel emerged as the top scorer for the beleaguered visitors, contributing 24 runs to the abysmal total.

In their quest for victory, the Green Shirts succumbed meekly, with Nathan Lyon finished with figures of 2-18, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with three wickets each.

Australia, having declared on the fourth day at 233-5, set a target of 450 for Pakistan to take 1-0 lead in the series.