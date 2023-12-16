Ravi Shastri Exposes Shaheen Afridi’s Burden as Pakistan’s Lone Speedster

In the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Perth, former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri provided valuable insight into Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s challenges and performance struggles.

During the live commentary, Ravi Shastri highlighted a notable challenge for Shaheen Afridi, emphasizing the substantial responsibility he faces as the mainstay in Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

Shastri also pointed out that the current scenario lacks a bowler consistently exceeding the 140 mark, adding a layer of complexity to Afridi’s role.

Ravi Shastri said,

I think the real problem for Shaheen Afridi is the pressure of being the spearhead of this Pakistan attack and without much real support at the other end when it comes to pace, genuine pace. When you talk of Pakistan and when you talk of their fast-bowling attack there is genuine pace all the time and you don’t have one bowler here who is even close to a 140. So that puts immense pressure on someone like Shaheen.

It should be noted that Shaheen struggled to make an impact after he bowled 27 overs, securing only one wicket and conceding a substantial 96 runs with an economy rate of 3.6. This lackluster performance has prompted concerns and garnered criticism from both fans and experts alike.

Australia posted a total of 487 runs in their first innings, with debutant pacer Aamer Jamal showcasing an impressive performance by securing a remarkable six-wicket haul for Pakistan.

Aamer Jamal’s bowling prowess was evident as he accounted for four out of the five wickets that fell on the second day of Australia’s batting, ultimately concluding with figures of 6 for 111.

Adding to Pakistan’s debutant success, Khurram Shahzad also contributed with the ball, clinching two wickets. Additionally, seasoned bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf each took one wicket, further solidifying Pakistan’s bowling attack.