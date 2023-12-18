Australia Confirms Squad for Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan

After a resounding victory in the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth, Australia is poised to maintain its winning combination in the upcoming second Test in Melbourne. The team revealed a strong squad on Monday, excluding backup fast bowler Lance Morris.

On Sunday, the home side convincingly defeated the visitors by a margin of 360 runs within four days as off-spinner Nathan Lyon achieved his 500th wicket.

Australian opener David Warner fought his way to a resilient 164. Previously enduring a lean run, the 37-year-old, who has signaled that the upcoming third Test in Sydney will mark his final appearance, faced mounting pressure.

Former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, opining that Warner didn’t merit a hero’s farewell, added to the scrutiny surrounding the veteran batsman.

So, let’s take a closer look at Australia’s 13-member squad for the upcoming Boxing Day test in Melbourne

Australia Squad for 2nd Pakistan Test

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Steven Smith Travis Head Mitchell Marsh Alex Carey (wk) Pat Cummins (c) Mitchell Starc Nathon Lyon Scott Boland Cameron Green

Lance Morris has been granted clearance to participate in the Big Bash League. Scott Boland stands as the primary choice for substitution if the need arises.

Australia chief selector George Bailey said, “Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise.”

He added, “Otherwise, the squad remains unchanged following the strong performance in Perth.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming 2nd Test match, a Boxing Day fixture scheduled to take place in Melbourne on 26th December, holds great significance for the Green Shirts as they aim to secure a victory in the first Test and break free from the shackles that have persisted since 1995.