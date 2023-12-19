News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Another Underage Driver Causes Serious Road Accident in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 19, 2023

In another accident involving an underage driver in Lahore, multiple individuals were injured when a car collided with a motorbike rickshaw in the vicinity of College Road Township in Lahore.

According to officials, the accident was caused by overspeeding, resulting in injuries to four people. A team from Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to the injured individuals.

Despite the ongoing crackdown against underage drivers across Punjab, the recent accident has once again raised concerns about the effectiveness of existing measures.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, thousands of cases have been registered against underage drivers across the province. Additionally, provincial authorities have also taken action against individuals driving without licenses.

Consequently, thousands of drivers have applied to obtain their licenses.

The caretaker government has implemented several measures to facilitate and streamline the process, including the introduction of an online facility to apply for a learner’s permit.

